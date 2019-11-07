Herald Tribune Obituaries
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Richards, Herbert W.
Mar 9, 1931 - Oct 26, 2019
Herbert W Richards, age 88, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019. Herbert was born March 9, 1931 in Winchendon, MA.
He survived by two sons David of Sarasota and Lawrence of Herman, CA and a daughter-in-law Margaret Richards of Sarasota, Grand daughter Amber Richards, a step daughter Julie Moore of Venice, FL. And 4 grand children (Christine, Shawn, Kevin, and Matthew).
He proudly served in the US Navy - CPO.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the RICHARDS family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
