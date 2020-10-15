Steinhoff, Herman "Bud" Henry
Herman "Bud" Henry Steinhoff, age 79, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away October 13, 2020, in his home town. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00a.m. Fri, Oct. 16, 2020, at Palms Memorial Park in Sarasota, Florida.
Bud was born in Philadelphia and relocated to Sarasota as a teenager with his family. Bud loved stock car racing and won many races at the Desoto Speedway. He enjoyed a long and successful career at EMR (later L3 Technologies) as the Head of Machinery. Bud was instrumental in the development of the Black Box for the airline industry. After 35 years of service, Bud retired and began his next journey of creativity and ingenuity. He dedicated his time to his love of toy trains and built and engineered an impressive train track and village on his property, an absolute work of art. Bud carefully crafted every trestle, track, decoration, and technology like a true artisan. He proudly shared his accomplishment with friends, the Train Club, and his family. In his spare time, he built a classic 1937 Oldsmobile, which was his purple pride and joy. He was also a nurturer of wild life and tended to stray and hurt animals on his property.
Throughout his entire life Bud focused on setting his intent always on his terms and completing the task at hand until his very last moment on this earth. He defied all odds and fought his illness with optimism and courage. He is survived by his wife Joyce, children, Bonnie, Bill, and Robert, step-children, Marjorie, Tammy, and Larry, and sister, Carole Nikla, and his many pets.
