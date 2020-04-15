Home

Hertha Kornhaus


1939 - 2020
Kornhaus, Hertha
Sep 19 ,1939 - Apr 2,2020
Hertha Isaac Kornhaus became a victum of covid-19 and passed on to her Heavenly Home into the arms of Jesus on April 2nd 2020. She was a loving and devoted wife of surviving husband Harold for the last ten of her eighty years. She is also survived by stepson Craig and stepdaughter Cindi Martin and brother Rudy Isaac and sister Linda Yates. Every one that knew her thought of her as a very kind and sweet lady and had a huge servant heart. Being a member of Sarasota Community Church the Celebration of Life Memorial will be at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
