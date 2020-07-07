Perez, Hilda Gay

Hilda Gay Perez 95, of Palmetto, was born in Dublin, GA, to the parents of Willie Oda and Emma Belle Gay, passed away May 31, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters Estrellita (Joseph) Moore of Palmetto and Emma Leesia (Bruce) Wolfe of Texas.

Her brother Garrett Gay and wife Doris live in Indiana and her sister Eileen Gay Varnadore and husband Don Varnadore live in Palmetto. Hilda is blessed to have nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great, great, granddaughter. She also had a dog Abbie, whom she adored.

Hilda attended Sarasota High School where she excelled in Drama and received the Thespian Award with a gold seal on her diploma. She loved to dance and sang on some of the first TV programs in New York. She was

called "The Nighting Gale". She was also an avid reader and always was involved in a project to improve her home.

An intimate gathering with only family members will be held in the Rose Garden at the St. Wilfred Episcopal church in Sarasota.



