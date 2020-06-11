Worley, Hobart
Apr 11, 1928 - Jun 9, 2020
Hobart Worley, 92, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 9, 2020. Services will be held at the convenience of the family Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park.
Apr 11, 1928 - Jun 9, 2020
Hobart Worley, 92, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 9, 2020. Services will be held at the convenience of the family Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.