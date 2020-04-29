|
Pollock, Howard A.
Nov 24, 1938 - Apr 25, 2020
Howard Pollock, age 81, suddenly passed away on April 25, 2020. He was born on November 24, 1938 in Union City, PA to the late Frank Pollock Sr. and Nina Blakeslee Pollock.
Howard was a graduate of Union City High School. Upon graduation, he completed the Apprentice Program at General Electric. He worked at GE for 42 and half years before retiring as Manager of Union Relations. Howard was an active member of the community and served on the Harbor Creek Township Sewer Authority.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed hunting with his son David, locally and in Alaska. Howard was a member of the North East Lodge F&AM #399, Valley of Coudersport Scottish Rite Masons, Zem Zem Shrine and Royal Order of Jesters Court #58. Howard became an avid golfer at Palm Aire Country Club when he retired to Sarasota where he encouraged his grandsons to take up the game.
Howard is survived by his wife of 53 years Mary (Katya) Biletnikoff, his brother Melvin (Gloria) of Machias, NY, his daughter Lori Kumar (Vivek) of Sarasota, FL and his son David (Crystal) of Erie, PA. Howard was also the proud grandfather of Noah and Sam Kumar, his golfing buddies. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Nina and a brother Frank Jr.
Memorial gatherings in Sarasota and Erie will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Howard's memory may be made in Erie, PA. Please visit www.toalebrothers.com to leave a message of condolence.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020