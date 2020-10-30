1/1
Howard Barton Tisch
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tisch, Howard Barton
Jun 6, 1939 - Oct 23, 2020
New York consumer advocate Howard Barton Tisch, attorney and founder of the New York Metropolitan Food Council, died at Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota on Friday, October 23, following a courageous battle against lung cancer. He was 81.
Mr. Tisch specialized in governmental regulations and consumer advocacy throughout his career, most notably serving as Deputy Commissioner of Consumer Affairs for the City of New York from 1972-1977 for commissioners Bess Meyerson, Betty Furness and Elinor Guggenheimer. He also served as Deputy Director/Counsel for the Parking Violations Bureau of the City of New York from 1970-1973; as a law secretary in the Civil Court of the City of New York in 1965; and Confidential Legal Aide to the Attorney General, State of New York.
In private practice, Mr. Tisch founded the Greater New York Metropolitan Food Council and was legal counsel to several national trade associations, supermarket chains and consumer package goods brands. He also served as Executive Director of the Metropolitan Dairy Institute.
Mr. Tisch is survived by his wife Carol Ann, stepson David Scott Sirinek, sister Lenore Somerstein (Martin), and sister-in-law Barbara Tisch. He is also survived by his nephew Hon. Alexander M. Tisch of the New Yok State Supreme Court, nieces Victoria Tisch Baum (Howard), and Jill Somerstein Kalle (John), grand-nephews Jordan and Theodore Baum, and grand-nieces Miranda and Delilah Kalle. He is predeceased by his beloved parents Frances and Frank Tisch, his brother Richard G. Tisch and nephew David Somerstein.
Born in Manhattan on July 6, 1939, Mr. Tisch resided in New York City and Old Westbury, New York, throughout his career and retired to Sarasota in 2002. He received a BBA from the University of Miami in 1961 and LLB in 1965 from New York Law School. He was a graduate of Horace Mann School and Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School, both in New York City.
A celebration of life will be held in New York City in 2021 at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in honor of Howard Tisch to the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, www.iaslc.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved