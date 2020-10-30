Tisch, Howard Barton
Jun 6, 1939 - Oct 23, 2020
New York consumer advocate Howard Barton Tisch, attorney and founder of the New York Metropolitan Food Council, died at Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota on Friday, October 23, following a courageous battle against lung cancer. He was 81.
Mr. Tisch specialized in governmental regulations and consumer advocacy throughout his career, most notably serving as Deputy Commissioner of Consumer Affairs for the City of New York from 1972-1977 for commissioners Bess Meyerson, Betty Furness and Elinor Guggenheimer. He also served as Deputy Director/Counsel for the Parking Violations Bureau of the City of New York from 1970-1973; as a law secretary in the Civil Court of the City of New York in 1965; and Confidential Legal Aide to the Attorney General, State of New York.
In private practice, Mr. Tisch founded the Greater New York Metropolitan Food Council and was legal counsel to several national trade associations, supermarket chains and consumer package goods brands. He also served as Executive Director of the Metropolitan Dairy Institute.
Mr. Tisch is survived by his wife Carol Ann, stepson David Scott Sirinek, sister Lenore Somerstein (Martin), and sister-in-law Barbara Tisch. He is also survived by his nephew Hon. Alexander M. Tisch of the New Yok State Supreme Court, nieces Victoria Tisch Baum (Howard), and Jill Somerstein Kalle (John), grand-nephews Jordan and Theodore Baum, and grand-nieces Miranda and Delilah Kalle. He is predeceased by his beloved parents Frances and Frank Tisch, his brother Richard G. Tisch and nephew David Somerstein.
Born in Manhattan on July 6, 1939, Mr. Tisch resided in New York City and Old Westbury, New York, throughout his career and retired to Sarasota in 2002. He received a BBA from the University of Miami in 1961 and LLB in 1965 from New York Law School. He was a graduate of Horace Mann School and Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School, both in New York City.
A celebration of life will be held in New York City in 2021 at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in honor of Howard Tisch to the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, www.iaslc.org