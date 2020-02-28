|
|
Cleveland, Howard
Mar 11, 1948 - Feb 11, 2020
Howard Ross Cleveland, 71, of Sarasota, Florida, previously from Hudson and Bath, Ohio passed away on 11 February 2020. He was born to parents Genevieve and Howard Cleveland, Sr., on 11 March 1948 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
After graduating from Canfield High School in 1966, Howard went on to study Journalism at Bowling Green State University. He started his early career as a reporter for The Elyria Chronicle, solidifying his love of writing and storytelling, and later held various creative and V.P. level positions in advertising and marketing.
In the 1990s, Howard founded Digital Day - an early entrant in the Web space - taking it from a basement start up to a nationally recognized leader and innovator in website branding, creative and enterprise wide development for companies such as General Electric and Progressive Insurance. These efforts were recognized by Ernst & Young, naming him as their "Year 2000 Entrepreneur of the Year".
After retiring, Howard relocated to Siesta Key, where he quickly gained the moniker "The Keyster" among the locals, meeting new friends wherever he went. An avid gardener, Howard especially enjoyed learning every detail about Florida's tropical foliage and was proudly able to name every palm tree variety. Known for his wit and love of facts, he also became famous for his competitive spirit on Tuesday Trivia nights at The Beach Club.
Howard is survived by his wife, Denny Fraser and four children; Ashley Okey, Kahley Cleveland, Alex Cleveland, and Daniel Cleveland, whom he shared with Colleen Cleveland.
Howard always loved a good party. In his honor, there will be a celebration of life at his favorite place – The Beach Club in Siesta Key on February 29th at 2:30PM.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020