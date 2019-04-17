|
Frankel, Howard
April 2, 1944 - March 16, 2019
Howard was born April 2, 1944 in Chicago Illinois, and was a resident of Sarasota, Fl at the time of his passing.
Howard is survived by his sister Catherine Duff, brothers William Frankel and Lawrence Frankel, son Brian Frankel and his wife Candice Frankel, and his three grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Chase, Mia, and Landon.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Margaret May and Loretta Marren, and his brother Robert Frankel.
Howard was an Air Force Veteran and an avid reader. He loved his family and was loved by many.
Services will be held at the National Cemetery, Sarasota Fl, April 19th at 3 pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019