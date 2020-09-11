1/1
Howard Gregory "H. Greg" Lee
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
May 12, 1956 - Sep 5, 2020
May 12, 1956 - Sep 5, 2020
Howard Gregory "H. Greg" Lee, 64, of Sarasota, passed away on September 5, 2020 at Hospice House of Lakewood Ranch. After a short but valiant fight against Pancreatic Cancer, and surrounded by his family, Greg slipped peacefully into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ.
Greg was born in New Castle, Indiana to Jim and Joyce Lee. He graduated from Conway High School, in Conway, Arkansas in 1974. After studying at the London School of Economics, and graduating from Hendrix college with Bachelor's degree in Economics, Greg went on to obtain his Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas Little Rock. He then earned his LLM in Taxation at the University of Miami.
Greg was full of life, and loved by each person who met him. He was a magnet. His magnetism led to a successful law practice in Sarasota, where he practiced in the areas of estate planning, probate and trust administration for 38 years. His passion for people extended far beyond his law practice.
Greg was incredibly active in the Christian community, local churches, and leadership groups. He served faithfully, in many ministries, local, national and International missions. He will be remembered by his generosity and his larger the life personality that attracted people from all walks of life.
Greg is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kimberly Lee, his son Jonathan Lee, daughter Anna Lee, sister, Deborah Royer, and his father Jim Lee and Shirley Arcardi. Greg is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Lee.
Please join us in celebrating Greg's life on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church in Sarasota.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to any of the ministries of which Greg was passionately involved.
GatorWildernessCamp.com,
CityCommit.com
https://refugeranch.info/refugeathome
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Because of Covid restrictions please rsvp.
https://www.evite.com/event/029BLMUPRQVQDYKF2EPK56Q2EFGOMM/rsvp?utm_campaign=send_sharable_link&utm_medium=sharable_invite&utm_source=evitelink



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
