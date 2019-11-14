|
Johnson, Howard "Bob"
Bob passed away on October 27th, at the age of 71, after a long battle with illness. He was born in Alexandria, Virginia. Bob graduated in 1970 with a degree in Business from Washington and Lee University. He also spent a tour in the Army. After working over 30 years as the Director of Budget and Finance for the Arlington Public Schools, he retired to Sarasota. He is survived by his best friend, Romulo Matos, who was like a son to him, and his favorite dog Keywe. He was a wonderfully positive and giving person and will be greatly missed.
