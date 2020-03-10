|
Brooks, Howard Kellam
September 9, 1926 - March 5, 2020
Born in New York City, Richmond Hill and raised much of his childhood in Coldenham, NY, he enjoyed telling stories of his days growing up working in the family businesses, Spruce Lodge and the Hofbrau Tavern on Broadway.
He joined the Navy the day of his 18th birthday and proudly served his country in World War II.
Howard married his sweetheart, Meta Dorothy Jacob on May 18, 1948. Their love was endless, still enjoying the "pitter patter" of new love after 71+ years of marriage.
They moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1961, where Howard had a successful career in the banking business, retiring to spend extra time with his family and pursue his love of antiques, silver collecting, thrift store shopping, and the estate sale business.
Howard was the loving Father of two sons, Jeff (Debbie) and Greg (deceased), and brother of Ray Schlott (Shirley) and Marion Conklin (Chuck, deceased). His pride and joy was being Opa to granddaughters Jamie Brooks and Leigh DeLoach (Jason), and multiple others that he considered as his own, and great-grandchildren Morgan, Mallory, Brooks and Chase.
He and Meta were active in the community as members of the Tiger Bay Club, Republican Club, Women's Council of Realtors, Old Bankers Club, and the Hernando Desoto Celebration.
He was a fan of Gator football and Crown & ginger ale.
He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, pride in what you do, never taking anything or anyone for granted, and loving and caring for your family. He will be greatly missed but remembered by all for his stories and tricks.
A Celebration of Life and a formal service at Patriot Plaza are being planned. Thoughtful donations can be made to either Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota, Florida or Wreaths Across America for the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020