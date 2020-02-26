|
|
Garrett, Jr, Howard Lawrence (Larry)
Mar 14, 1929 - Feb 20, 2020
Howard Lawrence Garrett, Jr. (Larry) passed away peacefully in Sarasota, Florida on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the age of 90. His devoted wife of 66 years, Dorothy, was at his side. Larry was a beloved father to Michael (Thayer), Cathy (Tom), and Robert (Kendra); wonderful grandfather to eight grandchildren, Jonathan, Jennifer, Garrett, Britlyn, Caitlyn, Andrew, Hannah, and Kelly; and great-grandfather of five. He is survived by his sisters, Rosemary Hartley and Kathleen Wills, and preceded in death by his brother, Charles Garrett.
Larry was born at Georgetown Hospital in Washington, D.C. on March 14, 1929 to Eulalia and Howard Lawrence Garrett. He grew up in Washington, D.C. and was actively involved in Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout; he considered this one of his proudest achievements. He attended high school at Georgetown Preparatory School where he excelled in athletics and was named Athlete of the Year in 1947. Larry graduated from Georgetown University in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, which he put to immediate use as a code breaker for the precursor to the National Security Agency. A year later he joined the United States Air Force, working in the same capacity. During this time, he met Dorothy Nelson from Braintree, MA, whom he married in 1953 in Washington, D.C. Larry went on to earn multiple law degrees from Georgetown University. He practiced law in Washington, D.C. and in the Air Force Reserve as a member of the Judge Advocate General's Corps. In 1959, Larry joined his father and brother at the Lawyers Cooperative Publishing Company, where he worked for 30 years before retiring in 1989. His Air Force career similarly spanned 30 years; he earned the rank of colonel and retired in 1982.
Larry's greatest joy was spending summer vacations at the family home in Rehoboth Beach, DE with his children and grandchildren. He loved playing beach volleyball, body surfing, and teaching his grandchildren to play cards and eat blue crab.
In his retirement in Sarasota, Larry loved to bicycle, play bridge with friends, garden, and travel. His favorite hobby was woodcarving. He loved sharing his work with others and specialized in carving birds, for which he won several awards.
Larry was an active volunteer with the Knights of Columbus and served on several non-profit boards. He and Dorothy helped found Hospice of Northern Virginia in 1977, known today as Capital Caring. He was also an active member and Eucharistic minister at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sarasota. Larry cared deeply for people and was known for his power of winning friends. He always found a way to make an impact on each person with whom he crossed paths and willingly shared his witty sense of humor with others.
His favorite scripture was Psalm 118:24 and well captures the way in which he lived his life: "This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it." We remember him for his steadfast faith, joy for life, and deep love for others.
A funeral mass will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 7900 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020