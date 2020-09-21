1/
Howard M. "Howie" Meltzer
Meltzer, Howard M. "Howie"
May 5, 1936 - Sep 17, 2020
Howard M. "Howie" Meltzer, 84, of Sarasota passed away Sep. 17, 2020. He was born on May 5, 1936 in the Bronx, New York to Nathan & Ethel (Katz) Meltzer. Howie was the loving husband of 60 years to Doris, loving father to Marc (LeeAnn) and Bruce, loving grandfather to Brielle and Noah and loving brother to Roberta (Jack). Howie adored his family, they were always the loves of his life. Friends were friends forever, some for more than 70 years. There was nothing that he would not do for a friend. Howie leaves a great void in all of our lives. The family requests memorial contributions be made to either "Our Y", 1075 South Euclid Ave., Sarasota, FL, 34237, or TideWell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL, 34238. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com




Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
