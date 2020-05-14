Howard R. Taylor
1923 - 2020
Taylor, Howard R.
Nov 21, 1923 - May 11, 2020
Howard R. Taylor, 96, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. He was born on November 21, 1923 in Fulton County IL to T. Chellis and Louise (Negley) Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Marian Lock, and a brother, C. Eugene Taylor. He was also preceded in death by 2 grandchildren, Ellen & Michael Snell. Howard is survived by his wife, Shirley (Oaks) whom he married November 17, 1946. Also surviving are 4 children, Mark (Laura) Taylor, Ruth (John) Snell, Mary (Don) Wolf and Chuck (Jan) Taylor; 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Howard was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving 1944 to 1945. He worked for Fulton Service Co. 1946 to 1961 after which he joined State Farm Insurance as an Agent in Canton, IL, where he served his hometown for 26 years. He was a lifelong learner. Even after retirement he learned violin, and candy making. He was known for the many poems he recited. He enjoyed solving the jumble in the daily newspaper. As a young adult, Howard came to a strong faith in Jesus. He was active in church wherever he lived. Due to the current restrictions a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be sent to Meals on Wheels of Canton IL or Sarasota FL, First Christian Church Canton, IL or First Baptist Church of Sarasota, FL. To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com


Published in Herald Tribune from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
OAKS-HINES FUNERAL HOME
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
(309) 647-1601
