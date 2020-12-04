Rayfiel, Howard

Jan 6, 1929 - Nov 9, 2020

Sarasota, FL – Howard Rayfiel passed away Nov. 9, 2020 after a brief illness.

Howard was born in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Federal Circuit Court Judge Leo and Flora Rayfiel. He attended The College of William and Mary and received his Master of Law Degree at Brooklyn Law School.

He served his country in Fort Lee, Virginia as an Army Administrator.

After practicing theatrical law in New York City, where he co-owned a night club and ran a small independent film company, Howard became Resident Counsel to Desilu Productions in Hollywood, CA, then Vice President of Lucille Ball Productions, Production Executive of the "Here's Lucy" TV series, was a member of the Writers Guild of America and of the Board of Directors of the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Later he served as counsel to two divisions of Paramount Pictures, a consultant to that company and unofficial ombudsman for many of its employees. He managed rock groups and other performers, invented and patented toys and games, and wrote short stories and monthly columns on sports and entertainment for magazines, as well as his memoirs, "Where the Hell is Desilu?". He also taught a college course in film.

There being at least 24 hours in a day, he also was an occasional writer and producer of documentary films, screenplays and TV programs for Paramount and other studios.

Howard enjoyed his martinis. To him, the perfect martini was "a breath of spring."

Howard was a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humor have given pleasure to countless friends across the decades. He shared his talents, time and treasures with all who knew him. He will be forever remembered.

Howard was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and David, and his son, Victor.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Eileen Rayfiel of Sarasota, FL, his loving daughters, Amy Lavin of Saratoga Springs, NY and Janet (Tim) Thimmes of Marion, UT, as well as many, many beloved family members and friends.

A celebration of Howard's life to be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store