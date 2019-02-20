|
Cailor, Jr. , Howard W.
August 16, 1937 - February 16, 2019
Sarasota, FLA. - On February 16, 2019, Howard W. Cailor, Jr., passed away peacefully at the age of 81.
Mr. Cailor was born in Youngstown, Ohio on August 16, 1937 to Howard Cailor, Sr. and Margaret "Peg" Cailor (Mitchell). A 1955 graduate and all-around athlete at Boardman High School, he was drafted by the Cleveland Indians at age 18.
After two seasons in the minor leagues, he continued his education at Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio, joined the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration. There he met Donna Keir from Hartford, Ohio who became his wife on April 29, 1961.
In 1960, he joined the family insurance business and assumed presidency in 1978 after his father retired. Howard ran Cailor-Fleming & Associates for 38 years as owner and president retiring in 1998.
A consummate public servant, Howard dedicated himself to not only his family but to his civic responsibilities. He was past president of the following organizations: Boardman Booster Club, Boardman Civic Association, Boardman Board of Education, the South Side Civic Association, the Ohio Westfield Agent's Association, the Mahoning Shenango Valley Chapter of the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters and the Independent Insurance Agents of Mahoning County. In addition, he was inducted into the Boardman High School Hall of Fame for baseball in 1982. He served as president of the Youngstown Country Club for two years, was a director at Mahoning Bank for 11 years and a member of the Boardman United Methodist Church, the Youngstown Club, the Four-Square Club and the Rotary Club of Boardman.
In his later years Mr. Cailor and his wife, Donna moved to Sarasota where he served on the boards of the Jamaica Royale Condo One, Inc. and the Dolphin Bay Condominium Association in the role of president. A past member of the Oaks Country Club and an avid golfer, his love for the game was widely known as well as his ability to recall the hole layout of many golf courses he played. Howard lived a life devoted to his wife, Donna; and adored his three grandchildren: Alexis, Dillon and Carter Cailor.
One of Howard's favorite passions was giving his time to the Siesta Key Chapel. He served the Lord in many roles while a member of the congregation. He found great joy in its fellowship. Howard and Donna also donated their time to the Meals On Wheels community in the Sarasota area.
Howard is preceded in death by his father, Howard, Sr. and his mother Peg. He is survived by his wife Donna; his two children, Tiffani Cailor Torrence (Corey) of Stamford, Conn., his son, Trent Cailor (Stephanie) of Boardman, OH along with his grandchildren, Alexis, Dillon and Carter Cailor and his sister Joan Smith (Regis) of Orlando, Fla.
The family would like to give special thanks to not only the caregivers from Senior Home Companions but to the staff of the Smith Care Center at Plymouth Harbor for the love and care they gave Howard.
Two memorial services honoring his life will be held on future dates in Siesta Key at the Siesta Key Chapel and in Boardman, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Siesta Key Chapel, 4615 Gleason Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34242 or to the Plymouth Harbor Foundation c/o Plymouth Harbor on Sarasota Bay in honor of Howard and Donna Cailor, 700 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34236.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019