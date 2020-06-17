Or Copy this URL to Share

Lamb Jr, Hozie

Nov 15, 1940 - Jun 11, 2020

Hozie Lamb Jr., 79, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Jun. 11, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Fri., Jun. 19, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be held 1:00pm on Mon. Jun. 22, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

Hozie leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Susie Lamb; daughter Theresa Lamb Bacon; brother, Horrace Lamb; sisters, Carrie Butler and Alberta Ferguson; 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store