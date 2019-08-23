|
|
Roarty, Hugh
Aug 27, 1940 - Aug 20, 2019
Hugh Roarty, age 78, of Venice, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, died on August 20, 2019. He was born on August 27, 1940 to Hugh and Elizabeth Roarty. Hugh proudly served in the United States Air Force. He worked with the New York Police Department from June 1969 – July 1989. He moved to Venice 30 years ago and began working with the New College Police Department in 1990. He officially retired on April 27, 2004. Hugh was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous with 55 years of sobriety. He belonged to various groups including the Lunch Bunch and the Venice & Sarasota Young Peoples Group. He dedicated his life to helping and mentoring so many people that during his final days he had over a hundred people come to his bedside. He was an inspiration to all, and his memory and legacy will live on. He will be sorely missed by the many lives he touched. To his grandchildren, never forget these words, "What it be. What it be."
Surviving family members include his daughters Colleen Czarnecki of Minneola, FL and Heather Beckwith (John) of Venice, FL; son Robert Roarty (Christina) of Venice, FL; grandchildren Trae Melton, Jacob Melton, Trevor Melton, Emma Czarnecki, Caleb Melton, Megan Czarnecki, Kaci Melton, Aidan Roarty, and Taryn Roarty; and his brother, Ed Roarty.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 27th from 2-4, 6-9 pm at Farley Funeral Home in Venice. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice at 10 am on Wednesday, August 28th with burial to follow at 12:30 pm at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to TideWell Hospice in Venice.
To share a memory of Hugh or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019