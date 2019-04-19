|
Jesse, Hughett
July 10, 1945 - April 17, 2019
Jesse D Hughett, 73, of Nokomis, formerly of Indianapolis, died peacefully at home on April 17th after a long battle with cancer.
He is survived by his partner of 39 years Greg Johnson, Jess's brother Jack, and a multitude of family and friends. Jess never met a stranger. He will be sorely missed, and continue to live on in the hearts of many.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no calling or services. Instead, please consider a memorial donation to the good folks at Tidewell Hospice https://tidewellhospice.org.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019