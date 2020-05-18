Huntley Ainsworth Maxam
1947 - 2020
Maxam, Huntley Ainsworth
Oct. 15, 1947 - May 10, 2020
Huntley Ainsworth Maxam, 72 of Sarasota, Florida passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2020.
Huntley was born in St. Elizabeth Parish, Jamaica West Indies on October 15, 1947 to Sylvan and Ethel (Lyn) Moxam. He spent his early years in Montclair, NJ where he attended Hillside Elementary and Middle School.
After graduating from Montclair High School, he attended Columbia Union College in Tacoma Park Maryland and Oakwood College in Huntsville, Alabama. He worked as a radiologist for several private physicians and hospitals in New Jersey where he retired in 2013.
Huntley had a passion for flying glider planes. He was an aeronautical history buff, fascinated by planes flown during wartime. He also enjoyed photography. His favorite subjects were the beautiful flowers and delicious fruits grown in his mother's garden.
Huntley is preceded in death by his loving father, Sylvan and baby brother, Sylvan Sylvester. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Ethel (Lyn); brother Delano (Robin); sister Jacqueline Shreeves and Valerie Rogers and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
