Poole, Ida G.
Dec 17, 1919 - Jan 7, 2020
Ida Gordon Poole, 100, of Sarasota Florida went to be with her Lord on January 7, 2020. Ida Gordon was predeceased by her husband Dr. Arnold B. Poole. Together they served four churches spanning forty years and continued in retirement to serve many more years preaching and teaching in the Sarasota area. Ida Gordon will be most remembered for her compassion and selfless giving. She volunteered in many roles including ministering to the sick and dying. Ida Gordon authored two books which outlined the many events of her life. Ida Gordon is survived by her four children, Kathleen Germano, Beverly Poole (Don), Gerald Poole (Ruth), John Poole (Sharon), seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at the Bay Village Retirement Center, 8400 Vamo Road, Sarasota, FL. 34231 on January 25, 2020 at 10:30am. Memorial gifts may be made to the Bay Village Endowment Fund.
