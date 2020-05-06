Or Copy this URL to Share

Motley, Ida Mae

Jan 30, 1935 - Apr 29, 2020

Ida Mae Motley, 82, of Bradenton, FL, died on Apr 29, 2020 . on Visitation: 5-7pm Thursday May 7, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church 1720 6th Ave W Palmetto, FL Services will be private. Funeral arrangements by: ,Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto.



