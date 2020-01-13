Home

Ida Ripo


1926 - 2019
Ripo, Ida
Aug 19, 1926 - Dec 19, 2019
Ida Ripo, 93, passed peacefully surrounded by her family in Sarasota, FL. Born to Francisco and Antonina Todarello in Jamaica, NY. Beloved wife of Charles Gerard Ripo (deceased 1994) and loving mother survived by Gerard Ripo, Richard F. & Rebecca Ripo, Bettina Ettedqui, Antonia Ripo and Christopher & Jennifer Ripo, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on January 18, 2020 at 11:00AM at the New Covenant Family Church, 5005 S. Beneva Rd, Sarasota, FL In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
