Wadsworth Phillips, Ida
Aug. 8, 1926 - Nov. 25, 2019
Ida Wadsworth Phillips, "Dee" 93 of Venice, FL., formerly of Camden, Maine, died peacefully on Nov. 25, 2019. She was born in Torvastad, Norway to Knute A. Gautesen and Astrid Bendiksen Gautesen. The family came to the U.S. in 1929, settling in Camden. Ida graduated from Camden High School, class of '44. A few years later, she married Charles M. Wadsworth and raised a family, working part time in sales. as well as volunteering for local charities. She was an avid skier and golfer, and will be remembered for her friendly smile and helpful nature. They moved to Venice in 1989, after Charles retired from co-owning an insurance agency. She enjoyed hostessing in model homes for Schroeders Construction for several years. Charles predeceased her in 1997, after 51 years of marriage. In 2001, she married Lee D. Phillips of Venice, and he predeceased her in 2014. She is survived by a son, James M. Wadsworth of Warren, ME., a daughter, Anne Wadsworth of Venice, FL., a step-son, Glen Phillips of Las Vegas, NV., grandchildren, Katie-Jill Wadsworth Buckley and husband Brian Buckley of Searsmont, ME., and Travis J. Wadsworth and wife Erica Chapin Wadsworth , and two great-grandsons, Brady and Dylan Wadsworth of Palm Beach Gardens, FL., and several nieces and nephews. At her request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Venice United Church of Christ, 620 Shamrock Blvd. Venice, FL 34293.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020