Ilda Deming

Deming, Ilda
Aug 3, 2020
Ilda Lunan Deming, 93, of Venice passed away August 3, 2020. She was born in Springfield, MA to the late James R and Ilda L Barrus-Lunan.
Ilda received her BA from the University of Maryland and continued her graduate studies in Library Science at Rutgers University. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority and the AAUW as well. She was a retired librarian spending her career in various school systems in New Jersey and volunteering with libraries in both New Jersey and Florida. One of her greatest joys was reading with little children.
Ilda was a faithful Christian and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Raymond C. Deming of Venice, sons, Clifford J. Deming and wife Colleen, Thomas A. Deming, daughter-in-law, Joan Deming, son-in-law, Frank Etzel, grandchildren; Matthew, Sarah, Owen, Andrew, Jason and Jordan as well as one great grandchild, Molly Beatrix.
In addition to her parents, Ilda is preceded in death by two daughters, Laura Rae Deming and Barbara Etzel, a son Edward Deming as well as a daughter-in-law, Katie Deming
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Please visit her online guestbook at www.farleyfuneralhome.com