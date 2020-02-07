|
|
Floyd, Ilene M. Mack
March 12, 1928 - February 2, 2020
Ilene M Mack Floyd Age 91 of Venice, FL passed away in her sleep at home where she joined her late husband in heaven of 69 years prior to his death December 10th, 2016. Ilene was born to her late parents, William and Kathryn Mack on March 12, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan. After a blind date, 6 months later she married the love of her life William B. Floyd on the 1st day of summer in 1947. A mother of 8 children, she was a homemaker in Fraser, Michigan. In the Fall of 1972, they moved to Venice, FL after selling the family business. She along with her husband and family enjoyed many years in the greater Venice area. Ilene was a member of the Epiphany Cathedral. She was a daughter and sister first. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a great friend to so many! She was SELFLESS, filled with a heart of GOLD and she will be truly missed by all! Survived by her 5 children; David W. Floyd, Daniel B. Floyd (wife Penny Floyd), Gerald S. Floyd, Janis M. Floyd Pierce (husband Larry Pierce) and Charles E. Floyd. Also, her 9 Grandchildren, Robert J. Floyd, Amanda M. Pierce, Susan I. Floyd Williams, Crystal K. Pierce, Jenelle M. Floyd, Sarah Floyd, William B. Floyd, Garrett J. Floyd, Haylie M. Floyd, and 7 Great Grandchildren will cherish her memory.
Preceded in Death by her husband William B. Floyd, their 3 sons, Robert A. Floyd, William T. Floyd, Jeffrey C. Floyd, her sister Jewell M. Luckett and all who welcome her with open arms. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Tidewell Hospice: 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 (941) 552-7500 toll free 855-Tidewell https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/
A memorial gathering will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:15 am at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241 with a Celebration of Life to follow from 11:30 – 2:30 pm at the Venetian Falls Club House located, 2001 Batello Dr., Venice, FL 34292. Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel, Venice (941-955-4171) is handling arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020