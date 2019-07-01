|
|
De Paz, Iluminada
Nov 29, 1932 - Jun 29, 2019
Iluminada De Paz, 86, of Port Charlotte, FL, died on Jun 29, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10 AM to 2 PM on Sunday, July 7th, at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Services will be held at 10 AM on Monday, July 8th at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 1441 Spear Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Funeral arrangements by: Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 1 to July 3, 2019