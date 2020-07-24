Brower, Imogene

Oct 9, 1931 - Jul 24, 2020

Imogene Brower, 88, passed away peacefully in her home on July 24. Born in St. Louis during the Great Depression, she lived with her family above a corner store that her mother managed while her father traveled in sales. At age 10, the family moved to Long Beach, California, where her father found work as a welder at the naval shipyard. After high school she attended UCLA, the first of her family to go to a university, where she was honored to be inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.

In 1954, she married Carleton, who would become her husband of 61 years. When Carleton joined the Foreign Service, Imogene left her teaching career and embarked on the life of a diplomat's wife, making homes in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Indonesia. Diplomatic spouses of that era were expected to represent the United States fully in the social and cultural spheres of host countries, and while Imogene excelled at those responsibilities she did not shy from pushing boundaries. In New Zealand in the 1970s, she won official approval to hold a paying job—a first in that country for a diplomatic spouse—and after that, upon moving to Indonesia, she became a substitute teacher and eventually Vice Principal of the Joint Embassy School (now Jakarta International School).

Upon Carleton's retirement, Imogene went back to school and earned a Masters in Guidance and Counselling from Georgetown University. The couple continued to travel for work—but this time, it was Imogene's. Carleton and Imogene lived in London and Milan and returned to Jakarta as she pursued her career as guidance counselor or vice-principal of international schools.

The couple settled in Sarasota in 1989 and moved to Sarasota Bay Club in 2001. Imogene avidly followed the Sarasota Opera, loved wine and good food, and served in numerous capacities at the Church of the Redeemer.

Imogene is survived by two sons, Douglas and Michael, and three grandchildren, Sophie, Sasha, and Alice. Donations in Imogene's name can be made to the Church of the Redeemer.



