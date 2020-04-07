|
|
Austin, Inez
Jul 8, 1933 - Apr 6, 2020
Inez Austin, 86, of Sarasota, FL, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Sister Austin was born to the late Rev. Mike and Emma Butler on July 8, 1933. She was baptized into the Pentecostal Church of God where she faithfully served as a praying woman and supervisor of the Scholarship Fund for many years. She was known for her infectious smile and warm heart. She made everyone feel loved and was "Grandma" to all.
Visitation will be held from 9:00am -11:00am on Thurs., Apr. 9, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 1:00pm on Thurs., Apr. 9, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She is preceded in death by seven sisters and two brothers: Hattie Mae Brown, Catherine Williams, Emily Bell, Charlie Mae Tomlin, Feola Evans, Maria Brown, Laura Davis, Ed Brown, and Willie Brown.
She leaves to cherish her memories children, Sandra Brown, Terry Brown, Dennis Brown (pre-deceased), Robert Brown (Ruth), Linda Davis (Elijah), Brenda Robinson, Michael Austin (Yulonda), Ramon Austin; a host of loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, close family friends and church family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020