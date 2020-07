Lemke, IngeJan. 19, 1934 - Jul 25, 2020Inge Lemke passed away on July 25, 2020.After emigrating from Germany and raising a family, she finished her Physical Therapy studies and pursued her field. in 1982 she and her husband decided to move to Sarasota and explore the world.Inge is survived in great sadness by her husband, Helmut; their daughter, Iris and her husband, Jim and granddaughter, Derrin and family.No local service is planned.Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com