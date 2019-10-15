|
|
Weinberg, Ingeborg
April 27, 1930 - Sept 8, 2019
Ingeborg Weinberg was born, raised and educated in Regensburg, Germany during World War II. She met and married Sol Weinberg who was stationed there as a lieutenant. They were married for more than 70 years! Inge was beautiful inside and out and was a devoted sister, aunt and friend. Inge and her husband lived and traveled all over the world. She enjoyed playing Duplicate Bridge, golf, was an avid reader and a wiz at the NY Times crossword puzzle. Inge & Sol slowly moved their lives from Harrisburg, Pa. to West Bay Moorings on Anna Maria Island where they were one of the original owners since 1979. They so enjoyed their time and all the wonderful friends they made there. At the age of 89, Inge passed away suddenly on September 8, 2019. She will be greatly missed by her beloved husband, her sisters Erika in Germany, Elfriede in Italy, and Heide in Texas, along with her nieces, great nieces and nephews and cousins in Texas and Germany, her relatives living near Tampa, and her many friends in the West Bay community. The world lost a special lady with a special story.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019