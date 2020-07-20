Berger, Ira H
Feb 9,1943 - Jul 16, 2020
Ira H. Berger, 77, adored and adoring husband and best friend of Barbara, beloved father of Heidi Rodino and Gayle Glazer, dearly loved father-of-choice of Susan (Jason) Millner and Andrew Carter, fun and loving Poppy of 12. Ira's sense of humor, steadfast loyalty, and powerful love gained him a legion of friends and golf partners throughout his life. Every day he spent in Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota was a great day. Services were held in Chicago. Contributions in Ira's memory may be made to The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee or the charity of your choice
. For more information, contact Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.