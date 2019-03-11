|
|
Miller, Irene A.
Aug 25, 1942 - Mar 8, 2019
Irene A. Miller, 76, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Friday, March 8, 2019 at home.
Irene was born August 25, 1942 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to the late John and Loretta (Major) Suto. She and her husband Ray moved to Port Charlotte in 1985 from Roselle, Illinois. She was a retired customer service representative for the Sarasota Herald Tribune. After retirement, Irene performed volunteer work at Fawcett Memorial Hospital with H2U.
She is survived by her loving family, her husband of 56 years, Raymond Miller of Port Charlotte; three sons, Keith Miller of Brandon, FL, Brian Miller of Riverview, FL and Raymond Miller, Jr. of Port Charlotte, FL; a brother Robert Suto of New Jersey; 3 grandchildren, Caitlyn Miller, Jordan Miller, and Brooke Miller and 1 great grandchild, Cameron Miller.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Graveside services will be held Wednesday 11:00 AM, March 13, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Shriners Hospital or March of Dimes in lieu of flowers. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019