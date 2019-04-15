|
Hollis, Irene E.
Dec 22, 1920 - Apr 12, 2019
Irene E. Hollis, 98, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Springfield, Missouri, died on Apr 12, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on April 17, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel, Services will be held at 2:00 PMon Apr 17, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
