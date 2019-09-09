Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Epiphany Cathedral
Venice, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Hayward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene F. "Renee" Hayward


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene F. "Renee" Hayward Obituary
Hayward,
Irene 'Renee' F.
Sept 9, 1942 - Sept 6, 2019
Irene 'Renee' F. Hayward, age 76, of Venice, FL, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019. She was born to William and Irene McIntyre in Philadelphia, PA on September 9, 1942. Renee and her husband, Jerry, were snowbirds for 8 years spending 2 months in Venice and the remainder of the year in Monmouth County, NJ. They became permanent Florida residents in 2015. Renee was a systems engineer for Bell Labs in NJ, retiring in 2004. Never one to sit still, she then went on to earn her realtor's license enabling her to help others realize their home ownership goals. Renee excelled at cultivating friendships and bringing groups together to collaboratively solve problems. Her love of life and kind spirit were infectious. She was a reliable friend, coach, and counselor and will be dearly missed.
Her surviving family members include her husband, Jerry Hayward, and sons Edward, Paul, and David Hendrick as well step children Patrick Hayward and Eileen Fiore. In addition, she is survived by 14 grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home, Venice Chapel, on Friday, September 13 from 6 - 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Epiphany Cathedral, Venice, on Saturday, September 14 at 1pm.
Memorial donations can be made to for Alzheimer's Disease Research or to The Senior Friendship Centers of Venice.
To share a memory of Irene or to leave a condolence for the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now