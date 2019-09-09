|
|
Hayward,
Irene 'Renee' F.
Sept 9, 1942 - Sept 6, 2019
Irene 'Renee' F. Hayward, age 76, of Venice, FL, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019. She was born to William and Irene McIntyre in Philadelphia, PA on September 9, 1942. Renee and her husband, Jerry, were snowbirds for 8 years spending 2 months in Venice and the remainder of the year in Monmouth County, NJ. They became permanent Florida residents in 2015. Renee was a systems engineer for Bell Labs in NJ, retiring in 2004. Never one to sit still, she then went on to earn her realtor's license enabling her to help others realize their home ownership goals. Renee excelled at cultivating friendships and bringing groups together to collaboratively solve problems. Her love of life and kind spirit were infectious. She was a reliable friend, coach, and counselor and will be dearly missed.
Her surviving family members include her husband, Jerry Hayward, and sons Edward, Paul, and David Hendrick as well step children Patrick Hayward and Eileen Fiore. In addition, she is survived by 14 grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home, Venice Chapel, on Friday, September 13 from 6 - 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Epiphany Cathedral, Venice, on Saturday, September 14 at 1pm.
Memorial donations can be made to for Alzheimer's Disease Research or to The Senior Friendship Centers of Venice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019