Greiner, Irene
Feb 15, 1925 - Apr 10, 2019
Irene Greiner passed away on the morning of April 10, 2019, in Bradenton. She was 94. One of five children born to Buford and Elsie Wright, Irene entered this life on February 15, 1925 in Paris, Arkansas. Upon graduating from high school in 1943, Irene joined an older sister in California where she met Stuart Richard Greiner, who was enlisted in the U.S. Army and preparing for war in the Pacific Theater. They fell in love and the two were married on December 23, 1944. When Stuart deployed overseas, Irene returned to Paris, where she gave birth to their son, James Richard Greiner. When Stuart returned home from the war, the young family moved to Jacksonville, Florida. They pursued careers and business opportunities across the state, before settling down in Port St. Lucie. Irene became a bookkeeper and worked for several automobile dealerships, including one she operated with Stuart and another owned by Ken Perona, who became a close family friend. Together, Irene and Stuart raised their son and were married for 32 years, until Stuart's passing in 1976. By then, her grandson, William Stuart Greiner, had been born and Irene also became known as Nana. After Stuart's passing, Irene met Jay Sarno. The two became friends and, later, partners in life. Jay was a contractor and developer on the east coast and the two enjoyed many wonderful years together until his passing in 2005. After Jay's passing, Irene retired from bookkeeping and moved to Bradenton to be closer to her family. While in Bradenton, she played a very active role in the life of her great-granddaughter, Dianna Lee Greiner. For many years, Irene picked up Dianna from school, provided her with a safe and loving afterschool environment, helped with her homework, and provided Dianna with a steady stream of snacks that she wasn't allowed to have at home. Most importantly, the two spent countless hours together and Irene made a significant contribution to molding Dianna into the kind, intelligent, and graceful young woman Dianna has become. This contribution is one for which Irene's grandson will forever be grateful. Irene was fiercely independent. Because she insisted on being self-sufficient, she maintained employment for sixty years and lived in her own home up until the last few months of her life. She was also a life-long Democrat in a family of Republicans. She had a temper, to which many a hapless telemarketer could attest, but she was also generous and kind. She was adaptable and successfully navigated a number of significant life changes without ever changing who she was as a person. She maintained a healthy and positive outlook on life and was an inspiration to her family and friends alike. To those who knew her best, she was a wonderful combination of wit and wisdom, grace and beauty, dignity and strength, with a touch of fire. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Buford and Elise Wright, her three brothers, Leon, Will, and Red, and her sister, Ila. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James and Joyce Greiner, grandson, William Stuart Greiner, great-granddaughter, Dianna Lee Greiner, and many nieces and nephews. Her family is both profoundly saddened by her loss and grateful for the many years we were blessed to have her. The family also wishes to express its appreciation to the staff of Westminster Towers for their care and assistance during Irene's final months. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future for her friends and family. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019