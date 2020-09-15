Hunter, Irene

Aug 1, 1922 - Sep 12, 2020

IRENE HUNTER (nee Gnidzinski), age 98, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida died on September 12, 2020. Irene is survived by son, Robert R. Hunter (Anne) of Waukegan, Illinois and daughter, Mary Ann Ferraro of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; grandmother to Edward and Ellen Hunter and step-grandmother to Adrienne Mueller (Bo) (nee Ferraro); great-grandmother to Archie, Bernie, and Geno. She is preceded in death by husband, Robert Reid Hunter; son, James Edward Hunter; son-in-law, Anthony Ferraro; and foster mother, Emma Sklenicka; sister, Jessie Miller. Irene was born in Cleveland, Ohio. She married Robert, a mechanical engineer in 1951 and lived in Orange Village and Twinsburg, Ohio. Irene moved to Florida in 2011 after the death of her husband, Robert. She will be buried privately at All Saints Cemetery. Due to circumstances, no services are planned at this time. Arrangements by Ferfolia Funeral Home.



