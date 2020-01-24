Home

Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fraternal Order of Eagles,
2926 Wilkinson Rd,
Sarasota, FL
Irene June Riley


1935 - 2020
Irene June Riley Obituary
Riley, Irene June
Feb 5, 1935 - Jan 13, 2020
Irene J. Riley "June" age 84 of Cocoa, FL., entered Heaven's gates on January 13, 2020. June was born in Harrison, Michigan on February 5, 1935.
June was a long-time member of the Eagles and loved to volunteer for everything with the Eagles. She traveled along with her husband all over the United States with friends and loving every minute of it. She loved life to its fullest and will be truly missed.
June is survived by her daughter Debbie, son Andy and sister Jeanette Williams.
There will be a celebration of June's life at the Eagles in Sarasota on February 16th from 2-4 pm.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2926 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
