Irene L. Dahill
1935 - 2020
Dahill, Irene L.
Oct 6, 1935 - Jul 20, 2020
Irene L. Dahill, 84, of Venice, Florida passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at The Windsor Assisted Living in Venice.
Born on October 6, 1935 in New Bedford, MA, to the late Patrick and Irene Cawley Muldoon; she had been a resident of Venice for twenty-five years coming from Cape Cod, MA.
Mrs. Dahill was a 1959 graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Brighton, MA prior to becoming a Registered Nurse. She retired in 1995 after thirty-five years. She married Frederick Dahill in New Bedford, MA in 1965, and lived on Cape Cod until her relocation to Florida in the Planation Golf and Country Club.
She is pre-deceased by three sisters: Patricia Travers, Mary Gaughan and Florence Muldoon.
Survivors include nephews and nieces: Michael Travers, Patrick, Richard, Kathi and Fr. Thomas Gaughan.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date in Falmouth, MA.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1301 Center Road, Venice, Florida 34292 or Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Fl 34238 in memory of Irene Dahill.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com

Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 20 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
