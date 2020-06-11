Or Copy this URL to Share

Winder, Irene S.

Nov. 11, 1929 - Jun. 8, 2020

Irene S. Winder, 90, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun. 8, 2020. Services will be held at at a later date to be announced. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Gulf Gate Chapel.



