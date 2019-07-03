|
|
|
Crummer, Irven A.
Aug 6, 1950 - June 22, 2019
Irven A. Crummer, 68, of Sarasota , Florida , formerly of Leesburg, Florida , died on June 22, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. MLK Jr. Way Sarasota . Services will be held at 1:00pmon Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mt. Calvary M. B. Church , 1012 E. Line Street. Leesburg, Fl. with Interment in Lone Oak Cemetery . Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota .
Published in Herald Tribune from July 3 to July 5, 2019