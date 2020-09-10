1/1
Dr. Irving Bennett
1923 - 2020
Bennett, Dr. Irving
Jun 11, 1923 - Sep 7, 2020
Dr. Irving Bennett passed away on September 7 in the company of his loved ones. He was born on June 11, 1923 into a poor family in upper state New York. Through hard work and determination became one of the most celebrated optometrists in the country. Dr. Bennett graduated from optometry school in 1946, served his country during WWII and started his practice in Beaver Falls, Pa. In addition to caring for his patients, he became an honored writer, educator, editor and publisher in his field.
In retirement, he remained active in his professional organizations, continued writing and lecturing as well as serving on many committees when living in Pelican Cove and later at The Glenridge. He enjoyed the arts of Sarasota.
He is survived by Trude, his wife of 75 years, his two children Linda Bennett, O.D. (Ray) and Donald Bennett, O.D., M.D (Susan), four granddaughters and five grandchildren. He was buried at Sarasota Memorial Cemetery on September 8.
A more detailed story of his life can be found at https://www.toalebrothers.com/obituaries.
Donations in his honor can be made to the United Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee.


Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
