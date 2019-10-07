Home

Hebrew Memorial Funeral Services - Sarasota
Irwin Horowitz


1927 - 2019
Irwin Horowitz Obituary
Horowitz, Irwin
Nov. 20, 1927 - Sep. 30, 2019
Irwin Horowitz (Irv) died peacefully at his home of natural causes at the age of 92 on September 30, with his loving wife at his bedside. Born in the Bronx, New York City in 1927, Irv moved to Philadelphia with his family at the age of six. There he attended school, including Temple University. A bright and outgoing boy, he loved sports, reading, and history, interests that stayed with him for life. After a stint in the U.S. Navy during World War II, his outstanding talents for business took over, serving him well in a long and successful career as a real estate developer. His many innovative and visionary accomplishments included serving as consultant to the University of Pennsylvania, where he also taught graduate courses. Irv was a warm, loving, and kind person with a great sense of humor. His endless intellectual curiosity, conversational charm, and appreciation for all kinds of people made him welcome in every environment and a great asset to the discussion groups he loved. But eating a hot dog and watching a football game was just as important to him. He was a lifelong devoted Philly sports fan.
Irv leaves behind his devoted wife, Arlene; his brother, Morty; 3 sons, Richard of Sarasota, Curt, of Bend, Oregon, and Victor of Philadelphia; plus four granddughters, Alena, Sydney, Scotti, and Samantha. He will also be missed by many, many friends and neighbors. He was special to us. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Irv's memory to OLLI at Ringling College, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236. Hebrew Memorial Funeral Services, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
