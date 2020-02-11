|
Kaplan, Irwin
May 11, 1940 - February 8, 2020
Irwin David Kaplan of Lakewood Ranch, FL passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 after a valiant battle with ALS.
Irwin is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Patricia, who was his best friend and love of his life; his five adoring children, Tama (Larry), Keith (Karen), Wendy (William), Devon, and Christopher; nine grandchildren, Zachary, Ethan, Jamie, Jillian, Harrison, Cameron, Jacob, Bennett, and Harper; a brother Jay (Cathy); brothers- and sisters-in law, Ron Biskin, Meg and Alan Heckel, Sue and Don Vaught; nephews, nieces and lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Laurie, and his parents, Herman and Shirley Kaplan.
Irwin grew up in West Orange, NJ and was an avid athlete throughout high school. Upon graduation from college, he moved to Richmond, VA where he spent the majority of his adulthood. He was an entrepreneur and started a successful clothing manufacturing company After selling the business, he owned a health club, gas stations, laundromats, and went into business with his son, starting an event company.
Irwin was a lifelong athlete and enjoyed basketball, tennis, kayaking, running, and swimming. During his retirement, he spent many years volunteering with his beloved therapy dog, Baxter, at a school for children with autism. He loved the beach, his dogs (Hannibal, Jack, Jake, Gracie, Leo and a host of others), all kinds of music, and a good scotch. Despite having traveled the world for business, he was happiest at home with his favorite person, Pat, or receiving visits from his children and grandchildren. He was one of a kind and lived his life on his own terms, including how he chose to celebrate his final days – with his children and wife on Superbowl Sunday.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Irwin can be made to the ALS Association of Florida, Southeastern Guide Dogs, or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020