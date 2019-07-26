Home

Toale Brothers Colonial Chapel - Sarasota
40 N. Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Hurst, Iva G.
June 12, 1952 - July 24, 2019
Iva Gail Hurst was born in Sarasota Memorial Hospital to Iva and Henry Garrett. She is survived by her husband Garry W. Hurst of Bradenton, Florida; daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Michael McMullen of Bradenton, Florida; step-son Jim Hurst of North East, Pennsylvania; step-son Wayne Hurst; 9 grandchildren; her sister and three brothers; and many nieces and nephews. Gail worked for over 27 years as a supervisor for Child Support Depository at Manatee County Clerk of Court and Comptroller. Gail passed away on Wednesday July 24 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. There will be a celebration of life for Gail at Crosspointe Church on Monday July 29th at 6:00 p.m. Address: 3530 Whitfield Ave. Sarasota FL, 34243. Funeral Arrangements By Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Colonial Chapel
Published in Herald Tribune from July 26 to July 28, 2019
