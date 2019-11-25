|
Large, Ivy Rollin
Nov 19, 1923 - Nov 19, 2019
Ivy Rollin Large, 96, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida, with family by her side.
Ivy was born November 19, 1923 in Lurgan, Northern Ireland. She was a World War II war bride and met her husband, Richard, when he was stationed in Lurgan. After sailing to the United States on the SS Henry Gibbins, Ivy arrived in New York on March 15, 1946. She arrived in Danville, Virginia on March 17, 1946. Ivy raised five children in Clinton, Maryland. She enjoyed tennis, reading, camping, ceramics, crochet, and selflessly caring for her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a loving and kind soul who was loved by all who knew her and will be missed terribly.
Ivy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard and infant son, Phillip. She is survived by her five children: Ron (Robbie) Large of Spokane, WA; Don (Nina) Large of Sarasota, FL; Mike (Lori) Large of Sarasota, FL; Linda (Scott) Collins of Annapolis, MD; and Colleen (Grant) Leggett of Raleigh, NC; sister Hazel (Paul) Comerford; and nine grandchildren.
Interment services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. To share a memory of Ivy or to send condolences, please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019