Nepip, Iwanka (Jean)
December 31, 1928 - February 2, 2020
Iwanka Nepip, nee Wowk, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday February 2, 2020, after a long illness. Iwanka was born in Buchach, Ukraine to Katarina and Stefan. When she was a young adult, she moved to Germany after receiving a letter from her cousin who was then working there. She stayed 4 years, helping a farming family with everyday duties. Then when she was in her early twenties, she immigrated to Winnipeg, Canada, again at the bequest of another cousin, as many Ukrainians were at that time immigrating to Canada. There she met the love of her life, Wolodymyr Nepip (deceased). Wolodymyr received a Civil Engineering degree in Canada, and in 1964, he and his family which now included two children, moved to Munster, Indiana. In 1969, the family moved to Ethiopia, as Wolodymyr started an international engineering position, and for the next 20 years he worked on many engineering projects, in many different countries. Iwanka reveled in this life. She was such a strong, adventuresome, friendly woman, and absolutely embraced other cultures, and made many, many friends, that she kept all her life.
In 1993, after Wolodymyr retired, they moved to beautiful Venice, Florida to enjoy their golden years. They were active members of St Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church and very involved in the community.
Iwanka is survived by her daughter Olga (Ken) Tatge. her son Bohdan "Bo" (Tina-Louise); fun grandmother to Leah (Jason) Rieger, Ricardo De Sousa Costa, Mychailjo and Miranda Nepip; great-grandmother of Lucille, Calvin and Veronica Rieger; friend of many including Luba Hritzko, her caregiver in her last years.
A wake will be held from 5:00 to 7:30 pm with a Panachyda service beginning at 6:00 pm on Friday, February 14, at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, FL 34287. The funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 7890 W. Price Boulevard, North Port, FL 34291, at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 15. Following the mass, interment will be held at Venice Memorial Gardens at 1950 Center Road, Venice FL 34292.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020