J. Bushell
Bushell, J
Mar 1, 1933 - Sep 8, 2020
J died peacefully at his home at 9:40pm with his wife, Sybil Levien at his bedside.
He leaves to mourn his wife; two sons, Bohdan and Alexander their wives, Anita and Margaret; his stepson, Jonathan Hay and his wife, Brittany Hay and his four grandchildren.
He also had numerous friends in Sarasota, New York, Boston, Canada & the United Kingdom.
Bushell was born in London, served in the British Army in Germany after World War II and studied civil engineering at University College London. After moving to the United States in Sep. 1961, he earned a master's degree at what was then known as Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh.
He worked as a consultant before founding companies that pioneered the field of outsourcing.
He lived in Boston and New York before retiring in Sarasota in 1994.
His body was donated for research. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations to Tidewell Hospice may be made in his name.

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
