Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Gulf Gate Chapel
6903 S. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 955-4171
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Nadon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Dale Nadon


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. Dale Nadon Obituary
Nadon, J. Dale
Aug 26, 1936 - Apr 19, 2020
J. Dale Nadon, age 83, of Sarasota, passed away April 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Dr. Mary Catherine Kazwell; five children, Marc Nadon, Tracy (Rich Snyder) Nadon, Denise (C.J.) Trembley, Alan (Riitta) Nadon, and Steven Nadon; a sister, Narda (Gordon) Johnson; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lorne and Gary Nadon, and his parents Lorne and Madeline (Johnson) Nadon.
Dale was born in Portage LaPrarie, Manitoba, Canada. He served seven years as a fighter pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, after which he pursued a career in aviation. He was a captain with Northwest Airlines for 32 years, flying routes to Asia and Australia.
Family and friends will forever cherish many loving memories. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Gulf Gate Chapel
Download Now