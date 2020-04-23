|
|
Nadon, J. Dale
Aug 26, 1936 - Apr 19, 2020
J. Dale Nadon, age 83, of Sarasota, passed away April 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Dr. Mary Catherine Kazwell; five children, Marc Nadon, Tracy (Rich Snyder) Nadon, Denise (C.J.) Trembley, Alan (Riitta) Nadon, and Steven Nadon; a sister, Narda (Gordon) Johnson; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lorne and Gary Nadon, and his parents Lorne and Madeline (Johnson) Nadon.
Dale was born in Portage LaPrarie, Manitoba, Canada. He served seven years as a fighter pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, after which he pursued a career in aviation. He was a captain with Northwest Airlines for 32 years, flying routes to Asia and Australia.
Family and friends will forever cherish many loving memories. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020